Amid coronavirus concerns, and leaders around Louisiana ignoring the governor's mandates for limiting the spread of COVID-19, Gov. John Bel Edwards brought in some extra firepower.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, who recorded a video about social distancing and taking the coronavirus seriously earlier in the week, participated in the governor's task force meeting before the press conference, and gave comments on it once he was invited to the podium.
"That was one of the most informative and organized meetings I've ever been a part of," Orgeron said. LSU has cancelled spring practice for the football team, and all spring sports were recently cancelled by the SEC.
"We're from Louisiana, we're tough and we're resilient - we need to stick with the game plan."
Orgeron made those comments after the governor opened the press conference discussing certain leaders around Louisiana who were not following his mandates and were, also, putting the 'at-risk' residents in harms way.
Edwards confirmed later in the press conference that he was referring to a Central-based church which specifically bucked the governor's order and held congregation Tuesday night. The church was approached by law enforcement and told that, if they had any gatherings further there would be consequences.
The church reported 305 at the gathering.
Governor Edwards used the LSU mantra from the most recent football season, 'one team, one heartbeat' to describe Louisiana's goal in getting through the spread of the coronavirus in Louisiana.
He then said that the case numbers had spiked to 257 cases, with two new deaths (total of 6), and a roughly 40% positive result rate is returning from tests. The governor stated that new results of 'over 1,000 tests' would probably cause the case number to spike.
Due to that, the governor warned that Louisiana residents should prepare for more extreme measures to curb the spread, including 'shelter-at-home.' The governor said that the state has roughly two weeks to flatten the curve before Louisiana turns into Italy.
The first commercial testing site ran out of kits in the first day in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Gov. Edwards said that his office had been 'transparent' about kit availability, and the state knew things would be slow. He expects the drive-thru testing sites in New Orleans to be online by 'Friday,' citing the delay on supply of COVID-19 testing kits.
The coronavirus, or COVID-19, has infected a reported 13 out of 64 parishes in Louisiana, with none yet reported in Livingston Parish, according to the Department of Health.
East Baton Rouge Parish was the latest to have a confirmed case of the coronavirus, but officials believe that will change once more tests are completed. The State Lab has completed 597 tests as of Wednesday morning, resulting in a positive rate of 40 percent. Louisiana has one of the highest rates of cases in the country on a per-capita basis, officials have said.
In an attempt to “flatten the curve” of the coronavirus, Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday issued a series of measures to further limit the spread in Louisiana.
Along with the month-long ban of public gatherings of 50 or more people, Edwards ordered that all casinos, bars, movie theaters, gyms, and studios be closed through April 13. Additionally, restaurants are closed to on-site dining but may still offer take-out, drive-through and delivery services.
For now, the bans and Edwards’ order to close all K-12 public schools statewide are in place until April 13, but the governor said that plan would be reevaluated seven days prior to that date. Edwards’ latest measures came from a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Locally, there has not been a confirmed case in Livingston Parish, but now three neighboring parishes have been affected by the coronavirus: East Baton Rouge, which borders to the west; St. John the Baptist, which borders to the southeast, on the other side of Lake Maurepas; and Ascension Parish, which borders to the southwest. Those three parishes have reported one case each.
Of the five parishes that border Livingston Parish, only St. Helena and Tangipahoa have yet to confirm a case, according to the Department of Health.
