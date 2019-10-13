137 votes separated Gerald McMorris and Derek Babcock, and now the two candidates are heading for a runoff after a 42.9% turnout.
Parish Council District 6 will vote again in November after McMorris led the way with 1,307 votes (32%) followed by Babcock with 1,170 (29%).
“It feels really good. This is what we expected,” Babcock said about the runoff.
“It seems like we’re been campaigning a long time and at the end, you wish you had a long little more time. Now we have another five weeks.
"We’re looking forward it.”
The race itself remained relatively clean, a sentiment McMorris echoed.
“This is the first time I’ve run for political office,” said Gerald McMorris. He complimented the other candidates running for the District 6 seat.
“Our district ran a clean campaign. (Derek) Babock, Mrs. Muriel (Laws), and Steve (McDaniel). There wasn’t the dirty politics you see in some places. We said we’re doing this for us our district."
Babcock and McMorris communicated via phone Saturday night, which McMorris said was amicable. Both candidates said that, should the other win, they will support the district.
McMorris, a Republican, is a relative unknown outside of his residence in the district - inside the Colyell area. He visited the Parish Council once to voice concern over flooding issues.
Babcock, 46, an independent business owner and currently elected to the Republican State Central Committee, and the Livingston Parish Executive Committee.
Babcock is not new to the process of public policy - as Vice-Chairman of the Louisiana Family Forum, Babcock has spent the past 15 years working with our state legislature to promote, defend and often write legislation that protects our faith and family values. As a board member and chairman of the Citizens for Highways and Infrastructure in Livingston Parish (CHILP) from 2007 – 2012, Babcock was influential in helping to bring local elected officials, our congressman and DOTD together to get the Juban Road interchange built. CHILP was also influential in other projects such as rebuilding the Buddy Ellis bridge, and the public road petition that forced the council to adopt the current road ordinances for taking in roads in Livingston Parish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.