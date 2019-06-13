DENHAM SPRINGS – Magnolia Beach Road (La. 64) will have lane closures nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, June 13-15, according to the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
The section being affected is from Magnolia Beach Road at Springfield Road to its intersection with La. 16, according to Darrick Berner, project engineer with the DOTD District 62 office in Hammond.
These lane closures are necessary to allow crews to do striping on the roadway, Berner said.
At least one lane will remain open at all times, he said.
As an alternate route, westbound motorists can use La. 16 North to Cane Market Road (La. 1024 West) to Springfield Road south to La. 64 West.
Eastbound motorists can take Magnolia Beach Road east to Springfield Road north to Cane Market Road east to La. 16 South.
