A Denham Springs man died from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound” following an hours-long standoff with law enforcement, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
Rocky Lecamus, 39, died hours after barricading himself inside a residence in the Watson area. Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home earlier in the day to execute a search warrant, prompting Lecamus to fire shots at them and hide in the home, Ard said.
“Lecamus refused to speak with LPSO negotiators & refused all attempts to negotiate a peaceful resolution,” Ard said. “After an hours-long standoff, the suspect died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
In an earlier statement, Ard said the situation unfolded around 10 a.m., when deputies arrived to execute a search warrant on Austin Drive. They came “to investigate a stolen vehicle & make contact with Lecamus” before being shot at, Ard said.
“LPSO located the stolen vehicle at that address,” Ard said. “The suspect was confirmed to be inside the home but refused to exit. To evade capture, Lecamus fired shots at LPSO deputies. No one was injured.”
No other information was immediately available, and the investigation is ongoing, Ard said.
“We appreciate the patience of those in the area today,” Ard said.
