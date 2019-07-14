DENHAM SPRINGS – Livingston Parish public schools have suffered no damage from the weather spawned by Hurricane Barry, according to the superintendent.
Superintendent Joe Murphy said Sunday that an inspection by himself and other school personnel found no evidence of damage.
“I’m at Denham Springs High School and there is no evidence of damage,” Murphy said in a phone call to The News, while also speaking to Wes Howard, recently approved as the school principal.
Reports circulated Sunday morning that the school had been damaged after a storm system with winds as high as 60 mph had passed over the city moving north.
“There isn’t any evidence of any damage anywhere,” on school campuses across the parish, Murphy said. “As far as I know, we’re good.”
School personnel also checked Watson schools, he added, which had reports of a tornado.
