LIVINGSTON – Livingston Parish schools and the school system have taken steps to be ready for the fallout from Tropical Storm Barry, Superintendent Joe Murphy told the School Board on Thursday.
“We are in the midst of a large event moving in on our parish,” Murphy said during his comments portion of the board meeting. “We want to remember all of the families and all of the parish and to pray for their safekeeping.”
“The fear factor from 2016 is a definite thing in our community. Talking about people and families, a lot of people suffered in 2016,” he said, referring to the flooding that closed schools for a month and cost the system three campuses.
After getting the 2 p.m. update from the National Weather Service, Murphy said he contacted all of the board members and his principals.
“We had a staff meeting today for the proper protocol,” he said.
“Friday evening through Saturday is the greatest risk; rainfall is the great risk,” Murphy said.
“There is the potential for wind damage. We’ve instructed campuses to secure everything,” he said.
Sand and sandbags have been put at “strategic locations prone to flooding,” he said.
“I don’t want to misrepresent it, but this is not the 2016 event,” Murphy said, “but we need to be on a heightened status to protect our schools and communities.”
The superintendent told board members they can reach him or one of his assistants at any time if they have any concerns.
“Please keep all of our communities in your prayers as we move through this event,” Murphy said. “We will hope for the best in this situation.”
