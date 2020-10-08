The Livingston Parish Public Schools system will not be in session on Friday, Oct. 9, due to a previously-planned holiday, Superintendent Joe Murphy has announced.
As is tradition, schools were already scheduled to be out for the Livingston Parish Fair, which was cancelled this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the off-day was kept on the calendar for all schools in the district.
The reminder comes one day before Hurricane Delta, which reached Category 2 strength Thursday morning, is expected to strike the Louisiana coast. Schools across the state have already announced closures, with others expected to join as Delta draws closer.
Livingston Parish schools are scheduled to reopen on Monday, Oct. 12, followed by an early dismissal day on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Another early dismissal day is scheduled for Oct. 27.
For more information on the Livingston Parish Public Schools system’s calendar, visit www.lpsb.org.
