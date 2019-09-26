Suspect arrested in Albany nightclub shooting, Sheriff’s Office says

ALBANY -- A suspect was arrested for his alleged involvement in a shooting that left two people injured in an Albany club last weekend, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement.
Jyston Dantzler, 20, of Albany, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Wednesday on charges of attempted second degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. Dantzler’s bond was set at $125,000.
The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Sunday, when deputies from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a club located in the 30,000 block of North Cafe Line Road in response to shots fired.
After arriving at the scene, detectives learned that two males suffered gunshot wounds, with one getting hit in the shoulder while the other was shot in the leg. Both were transported to local hospitals, where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries and later released.
“We do know these two were arguing,” Ard said Sunday. “We know that argument escalated into shots being fired between them.”
In a press release on Wednesday, Ard said his detectives spoke to witnesses, reviewed surveillance video available from the scene, and interviewed the two males who were hit by gunfire before reaching their conclusion.
“Through our investigation, it has been determined that Jyston Dantzler was the aggressor in this case,” the sheriff said.
The investigation is ongoing, Ard said, and anyone with information is encouraged to call (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.