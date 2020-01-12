LIVINGSTON -- A Holden man died after being shot during a home invasion attempt, and his wife has been taken into custody, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Kendal McCarroll, 34, was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital following his and his wife’s invasion attempt of a Livingston home Sunday morning, Sheriff Jason Ard said in a press release.
LPSO deputies were dispatched to the 19,000 stretch of La. Hwy. 42, south of Livingston, in response to an unknown suspect forcing entry into an occupied home around 8:30 a.m.
According to Ard, investigators learned that Kendal McCarroll, and his wife Angel, 32, both of Holden, drove a vehicle through the homeowner’s yard. The vehicle got stuck, Ard said, and when the McCarrolls were unable to dislodge their vehicle, Kendal forced his way into the home through the front door.
Kendal retreated when the head of that household confronted him, Ard said, but he did not leave, instead arming himself with a shovel handle that he used to break the bathroom window from outside the home.
The resident, who remained inside the home with his family, then fired one single gunshot that struck Kendal, who was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, Ard said.
After leaving the scene, Angel McCarroll was later taken into custody by LPSO deputies, and she remains in the Livingston Parish Detention Center on one count of principal to home invasion, according to booking records. Her bond was set at $50,000.
“Our investigation continues,” Ard said.
