The suspect of a deadly hit-and-run accident in May turned himself into authorities on Tuesday, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Timothy Gerald, 35, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center and charged with one count of felony hit and run and one count of driving under suspension.
He has since bonded out, according to online booking records.
The case goes back to mid-May when deputies investigated a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Buddy Ellis Road.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the victim of the crash as 21-year-old Jacob Chalker of Denham Springs. Chalker’s body was found on the side of Buddy Ellis Road around 7 a.m. Monday, May 10.
In his original statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said detectives learned that the victim had left work from an establishment off Juban Road and was heading home by bicycle around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 9.
The victim, later identified as Chalker, was traveling east on Buddy Ellis Road when it’s believed he was struck by a car. The impact could have occurred anytime between midnight and 7:00 a.m. on May 10, the sheriff said.
In a statement, Ard thanked the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab “for its assistance in this ongoing investigation.”
