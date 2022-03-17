The suspect in a stabbing and carjacking incident Wednesday evening on Interstate-12 in Livingston Parish is now in custody, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
In a video uploaded to his social media feeds, Ard said his office worked with the Fenton Police Department to make an arrest, which came nearly 24 hours after a stabbing and carjacking on I-12 westbound between the Satsuma and Walker exits.
“Hopefully we can all sleep a little better tonight knowing that he’s in custody,” Ard said. “Again, thank you all for everything you did to make this case possible to get this guy where he belongs, and that’s in our custody and soon to be behind bars.”
Ard has not yet revealed the suspect’s name or what charges he’ll face upon his transfer to Livingston Parish.
The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, when deputies were dispatched to I-12 westbound “in reference to a stabbing/carjacking.” Ard said deputies “discovered a male with multiple stab wounds.” A spokesperson later said the male was in "serious but stable" condition.
Authorities later released an image of the truck, which was last seen traveling westbound on I-12, and its license plate number to get the public’s help finding the suspect. Ard announced the suspect’s capture around 3 p.m. Thursday.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
