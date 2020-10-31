A suspect has been taken into custody after he allegedly kidnapped two teens at gunpoint, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Albert Lawrence Lavigne, Jr., 39, is in the custody of Tangipahoa Parish authorities and awaiting transport to the Livingston Parish Detention Center, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
The case started around 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, when LPSO deputies were contacted by Tangipahoa 911 about a possible abduction, Ard said.
After the suspect allegedly kidnapped two juvenile females at gunpoint, he was involved in a single-vehicle crash while traveling from Livingston Parish into Tangipahoa Parish.
Following the crash, the suspect and the victims were transported to the hospital for injuries related to the accident, Ard said.
Upon his release from the hospital, Lavigne was taken into custody by Tangipahoa Parish authorities as a fugitive from Livingston Parish. Lavigne, of Hammond, will be transported to Livingston Parish and booked on two counts of 2nd Degree Kidnapping, Ard said.
The investigation continues, said Ard, who also urged families to stay safe during Halloween festivities.
“Tonight is Halloween night,” Ard said. “We know a lot of you plan to take part in trick or treating or other festivities. Be alert. Know your surroundings. Patrols have been increased in Livingston Parish - like we do every Halloween - to keep an eye out for you & your families. Stay safe.”
