Denham Springs police are looking for a woman who allegedly used a victim’s bank cards to buy gift cards totaling thousands of dollars.
Officials from the Denham Springs Police Department said the alleged crime occurred on March 29, when “a female subject” purchased gift cards at the Sam’s Club in Denham Springs. The gift cards, bought using the victim's bank cards, totaled $12,000.
The police department released surveillance photos of the suspect on its social media feeds.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Jordan Baronich at (225) 665-5106 ext. 224 or via email at jbaronich@dspd.net. Callers can remain anonymous.
