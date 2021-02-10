A recent appointment to the Gravity Drainage District 2 board had some members of the Livingston Parish community asking questions.
Garry 'Frog' Talbert, this year's chairman of the board, appointed his step-daughter Lauren White to the group at the second council meeting in January. Gravity 2 covers the Watson area, which is Talbert's district (2).
Questions arose over White's appointment, not because she is Talbert's step-daughter, but because she is also a deputy clerk of the Livingston Parish Council.
According to Talbert, nepotism laws do not apply to step-children with regard to councils and governing bodies under a Home Rule Charter, which is the basis for Livingston Parish's government. An Attorney General's opinion was acquired in 2016, when White was hired, to cover that aspect.
White holding dual-agency as deputy clerk and a member of a governing body's board was at question.
According to the Attorney General's office, that's covered, too.
In an Attorney General's opinion provided to the News, numbered 20-0141 on January 12, 2021, the AG describes the office of the deputy clerk as 'appointive' and 'full time.' The opinion went on to describe holding office as a board member of a gravity drainage board as 'part time' and 'appointive,' for the purpose of Dual Officeholding and Dual Employment Law.
However, Louisiana Revised Statute La. R.S. 38:1758 specially exempts members of the board of commissioners of gravity drainage districts from the Dual Officeholding and Dual Employment law, according to the AG. That pertinent part reads:
A drainage commissioner may hold the position of drainage commissioner in two or more drainage districts and may hold these position in addition to any other office that may be held by him, and the holding of position as drainage commissioner shall not be considered in contemplation of law as dual office holding.
The AG went on to say that, "in a similar factual situation, our office opined that office of gravity drainage district commissioner is exempted from application of the Dual Officeholding and Dual Employment Law."
Talbert said that while the AG opinion secured the appointment, he sent White to the board because he believed in her abilities.
"She thinks like me, and she's organized," Talbert explained, "she's going to bring a well-researched voice to the group which will push it in a better direction."
Talbert said White has already been busy, having made her voice heard with regard to employee evaluations. According to Talbert, Gravity 2 had been struggling with protocols on providing raises to employees. When White asked whether or not they had been performing employee evaluations on a regular basis, on which to determine the eligibility for a raise, she was told 'no.'
"Now they're going to implement an employee evaluation process," Talbert said.
