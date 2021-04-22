Life, as they say, is all about perspective.
As it happens, drainage follows the same saying.
Just ask Councilman Garry 'Frog' Talbert (District 2, Watson) who lives inside one of Livingston Parish's three, funded gravity drainage districts. His district, Gravity 2, is funded by a one-cent sales tax from the area.
Gravity Drainage District 1 is funded by a property tax and sales tax and covers the Gray's Creek and parts of the Amite River Watershed, while Gravity Drainage District 5 collects a one-cent sales tax in their area which includes Walker and areas north.
The parish council recently approved the dissolution of gravity drainage districts 6 and 7, which were unfunded and had a difficult time gaining traction due to a lack of funding, and formed Gravity Drainage District 8 which included all areas of unfunded drainage in the parish.
No funding mechanism, as of yet, exists.
And as Talbert believes, until that time, the individual drainage districts might work together from 'time-to-time' but, for the most part, they're going to focus on their tax payers.
"Until the powers that be feel there's enough support for a (funded) parishwide district, we're going to continue to operate with these individually funded districts.
"And sometimes (their projects) are going to conflict with what's best for the whole group."
For instance, District 2 is currently focused on projects that will help get water out of their area and into Districts 1 and 5 as quickly as possible, which may not be the best situation for those areas - but it's what's best for Watson, and it's what Watson residents pay for, Talbert said.
If there was was parish wide drainage, Talbert outlined, then Gravity 2 might focus more on retention of that water and letting it flow more slowly out of the area into what were previously other districts, allowing them to better deal with the water out of Watson, plus any rain that fell in their local area.
Scope of projects in other areas is also a concern for funded districts, Talbert noted, especially with no parishwide drainage. Councilman Randy Delatte (District 8) had mentioned levy districts in the southern portion of Livingston Parish, along the Amite River. The plan concerned Talbert, because levy districts can not only restrict the total flow of water, but come with other parts as well - including their own law enforcement, in some places.
According to Talbert, the initial discussions for parishwide drainage were met with heavy opposition. Not necessarily from citizens of Livingston, but the funded gravity drainage districts within.
All three districts act as consultants, of sorts, with the local municipalities and parts of the parish they represent. All three funded districts work with an engineer to come up with the best projects to pursue, while performing maintenance and cleaning of the waterways as best they can afford, in their respective areas.
Large-scale drainage projects have risen in costs, so districts have been forced to be more grant-reliant in order to pursue the type of drainage that will have wide-reaching effects. According to Talbert, that makes the individual districts very possessive of the money they receive and the potential for those dollars to go toward projects in areas of the parish that don't affect their respective watershed.
Talbert said that while keeping money inside the districts they were collected, as it is now, was the plan, trust was limited - and the district 2 councilman wasn't going to waste political capital on the idea.
