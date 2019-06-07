Where, when, and how damages occurred from Thursday morning's extreme weather is on the mind of public officials Friday morning.
Requests are being made for anyone who experienced damages from water in their homes or the tornado which ripped through the southern portion of Livingston Parish - specifically the Satsuma and Colyell area - to call and report the type of damage and it's extent.
Residents in unincorporated Livingston Parish can call the Emergency Operations Center at 225-686-3066 or e-mail eoc@lpc.gov
Denham Springs residents can e-mail recovery coordinator Jeanette Clark at jclark@cityofdenhamsprings.com
Walker residents can e-mail Chief of Operations Jamie Etheridge at jamie.etheridge@walker-la.gov
