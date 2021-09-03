A point-of-distribution site will run Friday and Saturday in front of the old Albertsons in Denham Springs.
The site will run from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily at 402 S. Range Avenue, or until all supplies are given out.
At the site, first responders will be giving away iced water, tarps, and MREs (meals ready-to-eat).
“Please continue to be patient with your fellow neighbors as we have all been impacted by this storm,” said the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
