A Denham Springs teacher has been arrested for allegedly exchanging “inappropriate messages” with a juvenile and helping another get a cellular device and a vape pen, authorities said.
Kayla Callicott, 23, was arrested on Thursday and will be booked on contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
In a statement, Ard said Callicott’s alleged crimes involved two juveniles in separate incidents.
“While we are limited on what we can release at this time, we can tell you that one incident involves the exchanging of inappropriate messages,” Ard said. “The other involves the adult coordinating with a juvenile in order to provide the juvenile with a cellular device & a vape pen.
“The information recovered & interviews conducted led to charges for 23 year old Kayla Callicott (Denham Springs).”
In a statement, Superintendent Joe Murphy said Callicott resigned “as the result of an investigation into allegations of inappropriate action and violation of the district’s electronic communication policy.”
Murphy said district officials became aware of the investigation Thursday morning and met with the employee, “at which time the resignation was rendered and accepted.” All information related to the matter was then forwarded to law enforcement authorities, Murphy said.
The superintendent said the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office will continue to handle the investigation and that all questions concerning the investigation “should be directed to the office’s investigation division.”
“Livingston Parish Public Schools is committed to the safety and security of all students and employees and is committed to working with the proper authorities as needed through the course of this investigation,” Murphy said.
Callicott was a teacher at Denham Springs Freshman High prior to her resignation. She was still listed on the school’s website as of 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or CRIMESTOPPERS at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.