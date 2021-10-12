This weekend, “Team Erica” is raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Family members and friends of Erica Oufnac-Huckaby, a former patient of St. Jude, are organizing the “Cruisin’ Past Cancer” car show, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, at South Park in Denham Springs.
The event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and will include a plethora of classic cars, live music, food, vendors, a 50/50 raffle, and family entertainment.
All proceeds will go directly toward St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where Oufnac-Huckaby was a patient 10 years ago.
Janet Oufnac, Erica’s mother who is helping organize the event, said people with classic cars can register the day of the car show or in advance at the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe8hW8Ght-i2fAUvJQmFVeL6cmK_K3RwU23vpRZ1PI6gAP7rw/viewform.
The car show is open to all types of vehicles, she said. Awards will be given out around 2:30 p.m.
“My goal is for 100 cars, but I will take every car out there I can get,” she said.
In addition, there will be a bake sale as well as other food items such as jambalaya, nachos, and burgers. There will also be a blood drive, and people will be allowed to make donations to someone of their choosing.
“If they have someone they know who needs blood, they can give it in their name,” Oufnac said.
The date of the car show has special meaning — it’s being held 10 years to the day Oufnac-Huckaby went into remission from the cancer doctors discovered in July 2011, her mother said.
