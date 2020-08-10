Technical staff are investigating what appears to be “incomplete” data regarding new cases and tests of the novel coronavirus, the Louisiana Department of Health said in a statement Monday.
On Monday, health officials added 562 new cases — which would be the lowest since June 22 — to bring the ongoing statewide tally to 131,961. That’s based off of 7,362 new tests, which brings the total number of tests conducted in Louisiana to 1,547,933.
“Laboratory reporting appears to be incomplete, potentially affecting case and test counts,” the Department of Health said. “Technical staff are investigating.”
The Department of Health didn’t mention other data regarding deaths, hospitalizations, or ventilator usage being affected.
Health officials confirmed 24 new COVID-19 related deaths from the day before, bringing the statewide death toll to 4,169. That includes 334 deaths in the month of August and 118 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, fell by one on Monday to 1,382 statewide. On Sunday, hospitalizations fell below 1,400. Over the last eight days, hospitalizations have decreased by 152.
Patients on ventilators showed a slight increase on Monday, rising by five to 215.
