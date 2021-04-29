A Holden teenager died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night after he was ejected from an overturned vehicle, according to Louisiana State Police.
Troopers from LSP Troop A began investigating a crash on Interstate 12 at milepost 29 in Holden around 7 p.m., according to spokesperson Taylor Scrantz.
Authorities said the crash occurred as Slade Hutchinson, 18, was traveling eastbound on I-12 in a 2017 BMW passenger car. Giovanni Barrera, 16, was the front seat passenger in the BMW.
“For reasons still under investigation, the BMW exited the roadway to the left and overturned in the median,” Scrantz said in the statement.
Authorities said Barrera was unrestrained at the time of the crash and ejected from the vehicle. Barrera was taken to a local hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
Scrantz reported that Hutchinson was properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries. Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was taken from Hutchinson for analysis.
At the conclusion of the investigation, troopers will consult with the Livingston Parish District Attorney’s Office in reference to any criminal or traffic charges.
