DENHAM SPRINGS - For the ninth year, veterans are going to eat free.
The annual event, called the 'Texas-size Thank You for Serving Our Country' will provide a free meal to veterans at any participating Texas Roadhouse location - including the one at Juban Crossing in Denham Springs.
Veterans can provide a proof of service through either a military ID card, VA card, or discharge papers.
The event lasts from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Veteran's Day - Monday, Nov. 11.
All veterans - including all active, retired, or former U.S. military - can choose one of 10 entrees from the restaurant's special Veterans Day menu, including a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea, or coffee during lunch.
"Texas Roadhouse appreciates the men and women of our armed forces," the press release said. "Each year, we honor their commitment to protecting our nation by hosting a free lunch for all active and retired military."
