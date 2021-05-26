As local diners enthusiastically return to their favorite restaurants, Texas Roadhouse is staffing up.
Monday, June 7, Texas Roadhouse locations in the Baton Rouge and Denham Springs will host the first-ever hiring event to fill more than 40 full and part-time positions.
According to Texas Roadhouse, they offer rewarding and fun career opportunities – complete with competitive pay, based on experience. The restaurant believes in putting people-first and promotes from within. The company encourages “Roadies” to love what they do today and prepare for tomorrow through extensive training and unlimited opportunities for advancement. In 2020, Texas Roadhouse spent more than $20 million in Covid Pay, Covid relief, and bonuses for employees.
Texas Roadhouse is doing in-person interviews with all interested applicants. Interviews can be scheduled online at https://texasroadhouse.jobdetails.io/hiringday/.
To reserve an interview time, register online in advance. Interviews will take place on Monday, June 7, at each participating location.
Texas Roadhouse is a full-service, casual dining concept known for its hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs and comfortable, down-home atmosphere. The menu also features an assortment of ribs, chicken, salads, hamburgers, and vegetables. Most selections include two made-from-scratch side items and unlimited fresh-baked bread and peanuts.
Texas Roadhouse is proud to be an equal opportunity employer, and they encourage and welcome all interested applicants to apply.
