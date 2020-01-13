Denham Springs now has their first Cannabidiol Shop located at 419 S. Range Avenue Suite D. A ribbon cutting was held with the Livingston Parish Chamber to officially open the location for business. The store will host a grand opening at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, January 10th to welcome the community and educate the public on the uses for CBD products.
Established in 2017, this is the third location for owners and founders, Nicholle and Buddy Popp, who have locations in Mandeville and Covington. The co-owner and managing partner at the Denham Springs location is Melissa Gravios.
