Denham Springs now has their first Cannabidiol Shop located at 419 S. Range Avenue Suite D.

Pictured are, from left to right: Robert Hurst, June Malbrough, Lori Johnson, Andrea Leyerle, Nichole Popp - Founder & Owner, Melissa Gravois - Owner, Buddy Popp - Co Founder & Owner, April Wehrs - CEO & Livingston Parish Chamber President, and Steve Bernard.