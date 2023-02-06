The race is officially on for Livingston Parish president.

Councilman Randy Delatte has thrown his name into the hat for this fall’s parish president race, becoming the second candidate to launch a bid to replace three-term president Layton Ricks.

Delatte, who is in his fourth year on the Livingston Parish Council, made the announcement in a statement released over the weekend. He said he intends to focus on issues such as drainage, traffic, crime, and “bureaucratic inefficiency.”

“We have major problems in Livingston Parish and it’s time we recognize that and get to work fixing them,” Delatte said in the statement. “I hear from citizens everyday who love this Parish as much as I do, but they are tired of waiting on leaders to fix our broken system of government.

“That’s why I ran for Council in the first place - but I’m only one of nine. As parish president, I will be in a position to really bring about positive change.”

A lifelong resident of Livingston Parish, Delatte grew up in Maurepas and graduated from Maurepas High in 1972. As a licensed general contractor, Delatte built schools, churches and other businesses in and around Livingston Parish, he said in the statement. He also worked for Turner Industries and Big River Industries as a maintenance manager.

Delatte was elected to represent District 8 on the Livingston Parish Council in 2019, picking up nearly 60 percent of the vote to defeat opponent Barry Hardy. District 8 covers the southeastern portion of the parish.

Prior to becoming a council member, Delatte served 12 years on the Livingston Parish Police Jury. That included a stint as jury president prior to the parish’s adoption of the Home Rule Charter in 1996, he said.

“The Police Jury President ran the daily operations of the Parish at that time so I actually already have experience doing the job I’m running for now,” said Delatte, who noted his other experiences as public works director, planning director and building official.

Delatte becomes the second candidate to launch a campaign for parish president. Fellow council member Jeff Ard, who represents District 1, announced his bid in January.

Both are attempting to replace Ricks, who has served as parish president since 2012. In December, Ricks said he would not seek a fourth term in office and would instead step down after his third term ends this year.

The election is Saturday, Oct. 14.