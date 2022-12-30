The Watson community is mourning the passing of Freddie Mack London, a beloved retired educator affectionately known as “Coach London,” who died from cardiac arrest earlier this week, according to his family.
He was 70.
A Watson native and graduate of Live Oak High, London spent his entire professional career in education, serving as a teacher, coach, and administrator before retiring in 2011. He was a graduate of Southern University.
London started teaching at Doyle High before moving to Live Oak Middle in the late 1970s. He spent the rest of his career at Live Oak Middle, serving as a science teacher and P.E. coach as well as coaching football and basketball.
In 1996, London was promoted to assistant principal. A little over 10 years later, he was promoted to principal, the first Black principal hired during integration, his sister Lena said. London held the post until February 2011.
Members of the Watson community have posted tributes to London on social media since news of his passing.
Livingston Parish School Board member Kellee Dickerson, who represents the Watson area, called London “one of the greatest men I have ever known.”
“He was Live Oak! He bled Blue and Gold!” she wrote in a Facebook post. “He was a gentle giant and a King among men! He taught us all to soar! He loved us all unconditionally!l There will never be another to share that smile and that heart with an entire Community! Until we meet again Coach!”
A post on the South Live Oak Elementary page said: “The Live Oak community lost a great man, teacher, and leader yesterday. Fred London was a pillar of this community and spread warmth and love to anyone in his presence.”
“The world needs more people like Coach London. He left a legacy and will be missed,” read the end of the post.
London is survived by his daughter, six grandchildren, nine siblings, and other family members and friends. Funeral arrangements are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.