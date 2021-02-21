A man was killed while sitting on the roadway of a major Denham Springs highway over the weekend, according to Louisiana State Police.
Daniel Tarver, 30, of Denham Springs, sustained fatal injuries after being struck by a vehicle on LA Hwy. 1026 (Lockhart Road) east of LA Hwy. 16 in Livingston Parish, according to LSP spokesperson Taylor Scrantz.
State troopers began investigating a fatal crash shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday. According to Scrantz, the crash occurred as Tarver was sitting in the eastbound lane of Hwy 1026. At the same time, a 2017 Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 1026.
Tarver was then struck by the Ford while he was sitting in the roadway and pronounced dead on scene, Scrantz said. The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and was not injured.
As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from Tarver and the driver of the Ford for analysis.
