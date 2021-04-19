‘This album is for everybody’ | Sounds of rock, country, bluegrass aplenty on Livingston Parish natives’ upcoming album ‘Both Sides of the Tracks’

WALKER -- Sitting inside Jody Mayeux’s Music Shop, in front of a wall displaying rows of shining guitars, Will Wesley and Phil Chandler each held a guitar in their laps as a photographer snapped away.
But the lifelong musicians couldn’t help themselves, and what started as a routine photo shoot quickly turned into an impromptu jam session.
For the next five minutes, Wesley and Chandler skillfully strummed away on their guitars, each playfully trying to outdo the other. They swapped turns laying out a sequence, their fingers expertly moving from chord to chord. Despite playing without an amplifier, people in the shop stopped to listen to the free show.
“That was fun,” a smiling Wesley said once they finished. “As you can see, once we start, it’s hard for us to stop.”
With the release of their debut album coming this week, this musical duo has no plans of stopping anytime soon.
On April 24, the two Livingston Parish musicians will officially release “Both Sides of the Track,” a 17-song double album they recorded during the coronavirus pandemic that features a mixture of rock, country, and bluegrass.
The album will mark the debut release for Homegrown Productions, a label Wesley and Chandler started together. They have plans to release more music through the label over the next year.
Wesley, who wrote or co-wrote all of the songs on the album, said one side of “Both Sides of the Track” will be southern rock and modern country, while the other side will be more classic country, “sort of like an ode to traditional country.”
The two hope the album will attract people who enjoy all genres. So far, their singles have received airtime on radio stations across the country and abroad, including in Germany, England, Australia, and Canada.
“I wanted to do an album that showed our modern marketable side but showcased our roots and where we come from,” Wesley said. “This album is for everybody.”
Though this is their first album together, the music scene is nothing new for Wesley and Chandler.
Wesley, a native of Baker who was raised in Walker, grew up listening to a variety of artists such as B.B. King, The Eagles, The Allman Brothers, Ray Charles, and Miles Davis. He learned how to play at an early age under his father, a skilled guitarist and military veteran who instilled discipline in his son.
“He was like, ‘You’re either going to learn guitar or you’ll do push-ups,’” Wesley said with a laugh. “But my dad was serious about me learning all types of music. He’d always tell me to be a student of music.”
Along with his father, Wesley received theory lessons from Jody Mayeux, a renowned music teacher in the area who has trained musicians for many years at his shop in Walker.
While sitting in Mayeux’s shop for this interview earlier this month, Wesley, 35, recalled a conversation he had with his instructor when he was a teenager, a conversation that followed months of rehearsals.
“Jody just came to me one day and said, ‘I can keep teaching you, or you can get out and play.’”
Wesley chose to get out and play, though it wasn’t easy at first. Too young to legally play at bars, Wesley said he would grow out his beard to appear older and sneak his way into gigs. He made his professional debut at 15, playing in the Cody Teal Band.
All of the playing experience proved instrumental for Wesley, who has twice won the International Blues Competition out of New Orleans. He has also served as music director for Grady Champion, a Grammy-winning bluesman.
Since those early guitar lessons with his father, there was no turning back for Wesley.
“It’s how music made me feel, even at a young age,” he said. “I would hear music and I would get goosebumps on my arms. I would literally have an emotional response, and I knew it’s how I wanted to express myself.”
“Eventually I started wanting to write my own music,” he said later. “When I started that, I realized I wanted to tackle all areas of music. I’m a student, and if you’re a student of something, you can never learn enough about it. I started branching out and learning about all kinds of music.”
Chandler, a native of Denham Springs, also became interested in music at an early age after seeing a news segment of a 6-year-old who could play the piano.
“I saw this kid on the news and I thought, ‘I could do that,’” Chandler recalled. “So I asked my parents for lessons.”
Chandler began learning under the late Regina Walker, a well-known piano teacher in the area who passed away earlier this month. He also had lessons from David Easley, another longtime local instructor Chandler credits for “helping me become the musician I am today.”
As a teenager, Chandler joined a band called “The Crazy 88s,” which had a few live shows in the area. But he got more exposure after joining the band “Orange Joe,” which sold out venues such as the Varsity in Baton Rouge and New Orleans’ House of Blues.
Along with his playing duties, Chandler also served as his bands’ producer, an experience that would prove vital when he and Wesley made “Both Sides of the Tracks.” He recalled producing one album in three days, a trying experience he said “taught me so much.”
As his training continued, Chandler said he eventually took after his father, another musician who wanted his son to not learn how to play songs, but to arrange them. A young Chandler soon became obsessed with listening to artists who took seemingly unrelated sounds and meshed them together “for something bigger.” Some of the artists he studied included Michael Jackson, Chicago, and Earth, Wind and Fire.
“With those people, they have a bunch of little pieces that all add up together to a bigger piece,” he said. “That helped me learn how to hear what a song is missing. Now, I can hear what someone is going for in my head, and my job is to help them get there.”
Along with producing for his bands, Chandler has helped produce for multiple other albums and radio jingles.
Around the time he was working on an album for Orange Joe, Chandler was introduced to Wesley, who kept hearing “about this prodigy kid.”
“My drummer kept telling me about this prodigy kid he was working with and telling me I had to meet him,” Wesley recalled. “So I called Phil up one day and said, ‘I hear you’re a prodigy, would you mind working with me?’ And in the most Phil type of response, he was just like, ‘Yeah, sure.’”
“That’s how the great dynamic started,” Chandler joked.
Wesley and Chandler eventually teamed up, started Homegrown Productions, and spent the last two years working on “Both Sides of the Track,” a trying process of writing, pre-production, recording, production, “and then all of a sudden a world-changing event.”
The coronavirus pandemic — not to mention all the restrictions officials set — forced Wesley and Chandler to rethink how they’d produce the album. Despite the challenges, production on “Both Sides of the Track” wrapped up about three months ago, though the original release date in March had to be delayed another month.
“It is for sure coming out April 24,” Wesley said. “We’re ready.”
Though they’ve only worked together a short time, Wesley described the partnership with Chandler as “the perfect balance.”
“Phil is a very good technical producer, behind-the-scenes guy, while I’m more of the salesman and the guy who can go out and put our name out there,” Wesley said. “It’s a good formula.”
Added Chandler: “Will’s the guy that likes to be in everybody’s face and talking and having a good time. I’m more of the recluse sitting in front of the computer screen sending out emails and doing the bookwork.”
“But you need that dynamic,” Wesley said. “I’m just not good at what he does. It’s a very natural partnership and that’s what I like about it. It’s not forced.”
Wesley played guitar and was lead vocalist on the album, while Chandler did a little bit of everything else: He played most of the bass, sang background vocals, played guitar or piano when needed, and added “all the little sounds.”
Other musicians from Wesley and Chandler’s bands, The Will Wesley Band and Sonny Shallows, respectively, performed on the album. The two also got talent from Kentucky and Mississippi to assist.
Wesley recorded four other albums prior to his partnership with Chandler and said he has noticed “something different with Phil.”
“It’s a fact: Working with a producer who gives you quality time and attention makes all the difference,” he said. “All of my albums before never got me exposure and radio play that I’m getting with Phil, and the reason is because of the attention he gives.”
In addition to writing the songs, Wesley also wrote scripts for the music videos, which were shot as a trilogy for the singles “Let It All Burn,” “Leah,” and “Attitude.”
In the videos, which can be viewed on Youtube, Wesley said some of their fans “donated their time just to make the vision come to life.” The music videos, which were shot in and around Baton Rouge, have led to even more exposure for the album, with one winning an independent film award.
“The fans are a lot of the reason for the success of this trilogy,” Wesley said.
One song Wesley hopes people will enjoy is the one that is perhaps closest to his heart: “A New Kind of Blues,” which was written shortly after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The song, as well as the album, is dedicated to some of the people who had a hand in “Both Sides” but have died during the last year, including bluesman Kern Pratt, who performed on the album, and Wesley’s brother, who was in the music videos.
“We’re dedicating this album and these videos to these artists’ memories who worked with us in the process,” Wesley said.
Wesley and Chandler hope to expand Homegrown Productions in the future, though at the moment it remains “a two-man operation.” In the meantime, they’ll embark on a two-week tour in Texas to promote “Both Sides of the Tracks,” followed by another in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, over the summer.
They’re also hoping to bring their music overseas “when the world reopens.”
“We even bought a van,” Wesley said.
“That ain’t gonna get us to Europe,” joked Chandler.
