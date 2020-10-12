‘This amazing little boy’ | Six-year-old battling rare disease lives out dream, named honorary chief for a day

For a few hours, Jason Amy got to be a regular kid.
There was no discussion of Auto-Immune Encephalitis, the brain-attacking disease Jason was diagnosed with in March 2018 at 4 years old.
There was no mention of seizures, which until the last 10 weeks were a weekly occurrence for Jason, who sometimes endures as many as 20 in a single day.
There was no talk of the constant trips to the pharmacy for Jason’s daily medications; no last-minute hotel bookings for his family while he received treatment in Texas; no sudden outbursts of violence he has no control over.
Instead, Jason got to be a normal kid, not a care in the world.
He smiled, he laughed, he gave out great big hugs, and took plenty of pictures, constantly flashing a wide grin for the camera. He got to live out his dream as a police officer, make some new friends, and open dozens of gifts sent to him from across the country.
After the trying experiences of the last two years, it was a day he and his family will never forget.
“We got to see him be a boy,” his mother, Kelli Parker, said, holding back tears. “That was the biggest part of it. He was just a normal 6-year-old boy. We just got to watch him be this amazing little boy.”
Denham Springs had a new face presiding over the city’s safety when Jason Amy was recently invited to serve as the “honorary police chief” for a day.
After being “sworn in” during a “ceremony” on Oct. 3, Jason got a full tour of the Denham Springs Police Department headquarters, a thrilling experience for a boy who dreams of being a cop when he grows up.
Jason visited the command center; he locked his father in one of the jail cells; he assisted in a “traffic stop” and “arrest”; and he opened many gifts sent from police departments across the country. Many of the packages contained actual police badges, stickers, photos of K9s, T-shirts, trading cards, and a police kit.
“He thought he was big stuff when he wore that police hat,” Kelli said with a laugh.
To top things off, Jason got an inside look of Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Womack’s office, where he sat in the chief’s chair and even put on his hat.
Normally shy around people he doesn’t know, Jason took an instant liking to everyone there, especially Womack’s wife Dee, whom he clung to throughout the entire visit. Accustomed to her son’s shyness around strangers, Kelli was pleasantly surprised to see Jason make an instant connection with the people he encountered.
“He just fell in love with everyone,” she said. “These are people who were really doing this because they just love their community and they want to love on my baby. That in itself was such a blessing. It was something I’ll never forget.”
For Jason and his family, it was one of the most memorable days of an unforgettable two-year stretch, one that led to a harrowing diagnosis that has since turned everyone’s lives upside-down.
‘No one knew what was going on’
It all started on Feb. 28, 2018, when Kelli was putting her son in his car seat to bring him to daycare. At one point, Jason started having a seizure, leading a frantic Kelli to call 9-1-1 and have him rushed to the hospital.
Other than an ear infection and stomach virus, Jason had never had any major health issues from the moment his parents adopted him at 5 months old, Kelli said. Now, doctors were unsure what had caused the seizure, despite running a litany of tests.
After being put on a waiting list to see a pediatric neurologist — which was three months long at the time — Jason had another seizure the next day. He returned to the hospital where doctors, still uncertain of the cause, decided to try a sleep-deprived EEG, which further assesses changes in brain activity that can indicate various brain disorders.
The plan was to keep Jason awake all night before flashing a series of lights in the morning to induce a seizure, which they hoped would help them determine the cause behind them.
Jason didn’t make it to the morning: Around 7 p.m., as nurses were bringing his dinner tray, Jason had one seizure and then another, ending with 10 cluster seizures throughout the night. At one point, he coded and was rushed to the intensive care unit, where he was put on a ventilator.
“No one knew what was going on,” Kelli said. “He was a mess.”
After 10 days at Our Lady of the Lake, Jason’s doctor recommended that he be sent to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. Kelli, who had never flown on a plane before, was now thousands of feet above the ground beside her son, who was still connected to a ventilator to help him breathe.
Jason was on a ventilator for 33 days, and doctors feared that, at best, he’d never walk or talk again, and at worst, he wouldn’t survive. Meanwhile, Jason’s seizures continued and at one point he developed pneumonia, Kelli recalled.
Following lumbar punctures, bloodwork, MRIs, and other tests, a doctor diagnosed Jason with Auto-Immune Encephalitis, a rare disease in which the body’s own immune system mistakes the brain as a foreign object and relentlessly attacks it.
Doctors treated Jason with several rounds of steroids and plasma and were finally able to deliver some good news: Jason was going to make it. Unfortunately, there was also some bad news: After all the damage his brain suffered, Jason would never be able to walk or talk.
But Jason, as he’s done countless times since that seizure on the way to daycare more than two years ago, defied the odds.
Five days after doctors said he’d never be able to move on his own, Jason threw stuffed animals in his crib. A day after they said he’d need to be fed through a jejunostomy tube, he was chowing down on pizza. Though his vocal cords were paralyzed, he looked to Kelli at one point and said “mommy,” his first words in weeks.
“After he said that, I knew we were gonna be OK,” Kelli said. “Since then, everything they said that he wouldn’t do, it was like he’d just say, ‘Watch me.’ That’s been our motto since, ‘Watch me.’”
‘God is good’
Though Jason has defied the odds, that’s not to say he’s been unscathed.
He takes six daily seizure medications and two daily doses of chemotherapy, which lower his immune system. To combat that, he takes calcium, Vitamin D, and magnesium, and he also takes pills to help him sleep.
The high-dosage is starting to show effects on his liver and kidneys, Kelli said.
“That’s something we knew would eventually happen,” she said. “We’re hoping to start weaning down some of these meds and give his body some time to heal, but his brain can’t heal if he’s having seizures constantly.”
With his particular disease comes several behavioral issues, most notably attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Jason, who will soon turn 7, is developmentally-delayed at a 3-and-a-half-year-old level and can get “very aggressive” at times, Kelli said. When he’s in one of his fits, Jason will bite and hit anyone in range, and he’s already been kicked out of one daycare for being violent with other children.
And because of his disease, Jason has never been able to do the one thing he wants to do above all others: He’s never gone to school.
“That’s all he wants to do,” Kelli said. “Everyday he begs me.”
Despite the hardships brought on by the disease, Kelli said her family has received help “anytime there’s a need.”
Sometimes, her husband will get a job he wasn’t expecting. Other times, someone will call out of the blue saying they raised money “just to help out.” And other times, people will cook meals for the family, bringing dinner over every night for a week and sometimes longer.
For her birthday, Kelli created a fundraiser for the “Jason’s Journey” Facebook page, which keeps more than 3,000 followers updated on her son’s progress. Her goal was $2,500. The fundraiser wound up raising more than $3,600.
“I can’t explain to you how it happens,” she said. “It just does. It’s been very difficult, but God is good, that’s all I can say. We have complete faith that he provides, and he has.”
Whether by fate or chance, Jason and his mother were shopping in Sam’s Club in August when they met Joe Babin, a Denham Springs police officer who works with the department’s K9 officer, Koi. Seeing the officer, Jason wanted to go say “hey” and wound up getting more than a simple “hello” in return.
After telling Jason to come back before he left the store, Babin gave the aspiring cop a badge and a little doubloon of Koi. Babin’s wife later called Kelli and asked if it was OK to post photos of Jason to an Instagram page of K9 units from across the country.
A couple weeks later, she reached out again and asked if Jason would like to ride in a police car.
“I was like, ‘Are you freaking kidding me? Yes!’” Kelli recalled.
What started off a simple conversation in Sam’s Club turned into Jason being named honorary chief for a day. The Denham Springs Police Department posted photos of the visit on its Facebook page, with many people congratulating “Chief Jason” on his big day.
Kelli, hoping to spread more awareness regarding her son’s disease that still has no definitive cure, said the day was more than she could’ve ever expected, and she thanked the officers who made her son’s dreams come true.
“I will never be able to thank them enough, ever,” she said. “They thanked us so much because it touched their hearts so much, and I was like, ‘You don’t have to thank me. Thank you.’
“We just hope this will bring awareness to this disease and to how amazing police officers are. There are some really good ones out there.”
