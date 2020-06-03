‘This is about showing unity’ | Marchers walk through Denham Springs to peacefully protest death of George Floyd

DENHAM SPRINGS -- Some of the signs read “Black Lives Matter,” “I Can’t Breathe,” and “No Justice No Peace.”

A few had personal, handwritten messages calling for equality and an end to police brutality, while others displayed the names of African Americans who had fallen victim to it. Names such as Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and Tony McDade could be seen in big, bold letters.

Eddie Cooper, a lifelong resident of Denham Springs, held a sign with seven words: “My black skin is my badge of courage.” A veteran of the U.S. Army who served two years in Afghanistan, he was one of hundreds of people who brought signs and posters for a peaceful march protesting police injustice — something he never thought would happen in Livingston Parish.

“Even just a few years ago, something like this never would’ve happened,” said Cooper, a 28-year-old African American. “There’s always been this stigma about Livingston Parish being racist.

“But right now, that’s changing.”

People both black and white held their signs high and marched through the streets of Denham Springs on Tuesday to protest the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes while he was handcuffed.

The local march lasted about two hours, taking protesters from the L.M. Lockhart Center in the heart of the city’s African American community to the Raising Cane’s parking lot near Interstate 12 — a total distance of nearly four miles. Chants broke out at several points during the march, with protesters shouting “black lives matter” and “no justice no peace.”

The march was organized by friends Sharlecia Butler and Arsandra Scott, two African American women who hoped to “bring people together” with their demonstration. The march was planned less than five hours before it began, but word spread quickly as people from Denham Springs and beyond “came together as one.”

“This is about showing unity,” Scott said. “We wanted to do something that would bring people together and show we’re all in this together. Just look — there are as many white people as black people.”

Floyd’s death on May 25, which several bystanders recorded on their cell phones, has sparked numerous protests across the country. In the videos, Floyd can be heard saying “I can’t breathe” and calling out for his mother before he becomes still with a police officer’s knee pressed down on his neck while others stand by.

The four Minneapolis officers who were involved in the incident have since been fired. Derek Chauvin, the one who used his knee to hold Floyd down, was later arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Still, the sight of an African American being subjected to police brutality from a white officer has led to numerous demonstrations across the country, with regular citizens and politicians alike calling for reforms to the justice system.

It has led to many demonstrations in Louisiana, where the 2016 shooting death of Alton Sterling by a police officer — also captured in video by a bystander — is still fresh on people’s minds.

Butler, who grew up in Denham Springs, said she’s seen both videos of Sterling and Floyd several times. Her feelings were the same.

“It’s the same thing that always goes through your mind when this happens — you’re just hurt,” she said. “And everyone’s trying to figure out why we’re mad and why we keep screaming ‘black lives matter’ without thinking of the principle behind it.”

Cooper, a 2011 graduate of Denham Springs High, said he was at work when his sister shared the video of Floyd being pinned down. He described every second of the nine-minute clip as “painful.”

“The first thing I remember was my stomach literally started to hurt,” he recalled. “Then I got mad, because I’m just tired of it. I’m someone who served in the military. I fought for this country. But I can still come back and be treated like I’m worthless and don’t matter.”

Cooper said he originally planned to protest in another city but changed course once he learned of the march being organized in his hometown. He hoped the sight of white people and black people alike “coming together” meant a change in racial relations is underway.

“I don’t remember anything ever like this,” he said. “This is a big deal. It’s gonna show people that the old guard of Livingston Parish and the stereotypes we have out here are slowly dying and a new generation is coming that won’t stand for the things that were common and normalized in previous generations.”

Cooper was joined by many friends at the march, including 31-year-old Bullet Jones, another lifelong Denham Springs resident. Jones, a white man, said watching the video of Floyd’s death made him “angry” and “sad,” which is why he would’ve felt “out of line” if he didn’t participate in the march.

Jones, whose best friend and nephew are both black, said he has had countless discussions about race with people over the years, some productive and others not. But he’s noticed something different this time after the video of Floyd shook the nation.

“I’ve seen a lot more unity around this particular incident,” he said. “I think it has a lot to do with the fact that in this scenario, there weren’t too many excuses that people could come up with. In other times, they say ‘he shouldn’t have resisted,’ but this time, they couldn’t make those excuses. We all saw it plain as day. You couldn’t deny what you saw.”

While rioting has occurred in large cities such as Chicago, Detroit, New York, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia over the last week, protests in Louisiana have been mostly peaceful.

Protests began in New Orleans and Baton Rouge over the weekend and continued into Tuesday night. More than 1,000 people gathered near New Orleans Town Hall on Monday, one day after hundreds of marchers went to the State Capitol. For the last two nights, peaceful protests have been held on Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge.

In a press conference earlier this week, Gov. John Bel Edwards, whose father was a sheriff, commended Louisiana residents for peacefully protesting what he called the “egregious” death of Floyd.

“Our citizens are appropriately expressing their concerns and exercising their First Amendment rights,” Edwards said. “I want to thank everyone for keeping their focus on the issues of concern.

“Obviously what we saw captured on the video… was egregious. It was very far below what’s appropriate and acceptable. I don’t think any reputable member of society or law enforcement would disagree with that assessment or find that his actions were not acceptable.”

One day after Edwards called for Louisianans to continue protesting peacefully, the march in Denham Springs followed suit.

With help from the Denham Springs Police Department and Police Chief Shannon Womack, marchers were protected as they made the walk down Range Avenue. Many waved at cars as they slowly drove by, and several cars honked their horns in a show of support for the marchers.

Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry participated in the march and said the protesters had “a right” to stand up for their beliefs.

“We encourage this,” Landry said. “This is a serious issue for everybody, and people have the right to march peacefully, and we’re here to make sure they can.”

Elise Templet, of Livingston, was the first to arrive at the L.M. Lockhart Center before the march. Templet, a white woman, recalled protesting in 2016 after Sterling’s death, even though she “didn’t have any black friends at the time.”

“It was more about right and wrong,” she recalled.

Now, Templet said she has many African American friends, including one she is dating. Neither have watched the video of the officer holding Floyd down, saying they don’t want to “normalize another black man dying.”

Templet arrived at the Lockhart Center nearly an hour before the parade started, even placing a sign that read “Denham Springs supports black lives matters” on her car window so people would know where to start. She handed out many prewritten signs to marchers as they trickled in, each bearing a different phrase.

There were a few, however, that had no words at all. That was done intentionally, she said.

“I brought blank posters so black people can write their own words and let their voices be heard,” she said. “I’m just here to support them because it’s about time white people make a stand.

“And for all these people that are against this, history is going to wash over them like a tide.”