One year for Christmas, Lauren Sevier bought her friend a set of “inspiration dice.”
Her friend, Abbie Smith, was a longtime writer of fan fiction — “mostly ‘Harry Potter’” — but was wanting to write an original story. The dice were supposed to help one overcome writer’s block and trigger ideas pertaining to parts of a story such as setting, character, and themes.
Thankful for the gift, Smith began talking about story ideas as Sevier opened a bottle of wine and poured some into two glasses.
At one point, Sevier turned to her friend and said, “Let’s write a short story.”
There was only one problem with writing “a short story.”
“Nothing’s ever short with us,” Smith said with a laugh.
Eventually, that “short story” turned into a 362-page, 130,000-word novel — with more on the way.
Sevier and Smith, both natives of south Louisiana, will talk about the writing process, their debut novel “Guns & Smoke,” and plans for the rest of the series when they chat with readers during a virtual book club on Saturday, Aug. 21.
Hosted by Cavalier House Books, which also hosted the authors’ book launch earlier this summer, the session will start at 6 p.m. via zoom. Those wanting to join can email michelle@cavalierhousebooks.com to RSVP and receive an invitation.
The zoom session will give book lovers a chance to learn more about “Guns & Smoke,” the first volume of the planned “The Fool’s Adventure” series. In the book, Sevier and Smith introduce the characters of Bonnie and Jesse, who are described as “two lost souls trying to escape their demons.”
“Guns & Smoke” is a dystopian/western romance novel set two decades after a nuclear war destroys society. It is a fast-paced novel, with much adventure and danger throughout its 32 chapters.
But wanting more than a fun, action-packed story, Sevier and Smith said the theme of their book is “overcoming trauma,” something both Bonnie and Jesse learn to do throughout the novel, in different ways.
“It’s about the larger themes,” Sevier said. “To make a book something more than an entertaining story, it has to have some sense of universality to it, some part of the human condition infused.”
“When we figured out the theme of overcoming trauma, everything else fell into place.”
Getting to that point, however, took some time.
The two had an all-night writing session the day Sevier gave Smith the inspiration dice, and many all-nighters followed. Most of the writing sessions wouldn’t end until 2 a.m., including many times after Sevier had just finished 14-hour work shifts.
“I would come to my house and Abbie would be there with a turkey burger and a bottle of wine,” Sevier said. “A lot of wine went into the writing.”
“And coffee,” Smith added.
At first, they envisioned “Guns & Smoke” being a young adult novel, in the same mold as popular works such as “The Hunger Games,” “The Maze Runner,” and “The Divergent” series. It took them a few months to finish the first draft and make it presentable for an agent, but something always felt off.
Ultimately, they locked it away in a computer file, where it sat unread for several years.
“It wasn’t something that we wanted to put in front of people,” Smith said. “It needed editing and work.”
Fast forward to August 2020, and Sevier was months away from releasing her own novel, “Songs of Autumn.” Thinking about the next book in that series, she then remembered the other book she had started with her best friend, the unfinished one still on her computer.
Her recent experience with “Songs of Autumn” taught her much about how publishing works, and after some time away, she thought she had pinpointed what was wrong with her and Smith’s co-authored book.
Once again, Sevier asked her friend if she wanted to write a story.
“So I drafted up this really formal proposal,” she said. “I had a mock cover and all the changes that needed to be made. First, the audience was all wrong. We shouldn’t have been writing this book for kids. It’s dark and gritty.
“We also needed to focus on the romance, which was a subplot originally. Now it’s more integral to the plot of the story. And I also knew what the theme should’ve been, overcoming trauma.”
Sevier sent her ideas to Smith and remembered saying, “You might think I’m insane, but this is not a young adult novel.”
But Smith liked what she saw.
“I read everything and was like, ‘I’m in,’” she recalled.
Knowing now what needed to be corrected, the two gave themselves a year to get it in a workable form to give to an editor. But having direction, they didn’t need nearly that long.
“We finished it in a month,” Smith said.
The two said the finished product is “much more character driven” than their initial draft. The book alternates chapters from each character’s point of view: Sevier wrote the chapters for Bonnie, while Smith wrote the chapters for Jesse.
“Apparently I’m really good at writing men,” Smith said.
After several rounds of edits, the two hit “submit” for the final time in April. About three months later, they held a book signing and launch party at Le Chien Brewing Company in Denham Springs, where they sold their first copies of “Guns & Smoke.”
Currently, Sevier and Smith envision Bonnie and Jesse’s story needing four full-length novels, and the goal is to release them on a consistent basis. The two already have a “rough, rough draft” of Book No. 2, thanks in large part to a weekend retreat in which they went to a cabin “in the middle of nowhere” with only wifi and a coffee maker.
“And lots of wine,” Sevier joked.
For the second book, they needed only 28 days to finish a 162,00-word draft. They hope to release the next book in the series within a year of the first book’s publication.
Smith and Sevier said the writing process was much easier for them “since we’re doing it with our best friend,” adding “we can laugh and be stupid and critique each others work in a way that doesn’t feel negative.”
“Every bit of work we have put into this has never felt like work,” Smith said. “This is our passion and what we love to do.
“Books were my escape growing up. I threw myself into stories. And being able to dive into our own story and get lost in that is so amazing.”
