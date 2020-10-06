While the exact spot of landfall is unknown at this time, Gov. John Bel Edwards urged the people of Louisiana to brace for a powerful hurricane that forecasters expect will hit the state sometime this week.
Speaking during a hurricane briefing on Tuesday, Edwards warned against complacency as the state prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Delta, which continues to rapidly strengthen as it moves toward the Yucatan Peninsula on a path toward Louisiana.
“I do want to emphasize that no one this far out should be focused on the centerline of the track,” Edwards said. “That storm is coming to Louisiana. Somewhere on our coast, it’ll make landfall, so don’t get too focused on the centerline.”
Delta, which upgraded to hurricane status Monday, has quickly intensified over the last 16-20 hours, growing from a tropical storm with winds around 70 mph to an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As of a 4 p.m. advisory, Delta was about 215 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, moving west-northwest at 17 mph. It is expected to hit Louisiana sometime Friday or Saturday, though there is still some uncertainty in the track.
Ben Schott, meteorologist-in-charge for the National Weather Service in New Orleans, said impacts from Delta include life-threatening storm surge, widespread damaging winds, some heavy rainfall, and the potential for both flash flooding and river flooding.
Sustained tropical storm force winds could arrive at the coast as early as Friday morning, though that could be later in the evening or early Saturday if the storm slows, he said.
“The whole coastline is in play for tropical storm winds, with chances up to 90 percent for portions of the state’s coastline,” Schott said. “We’ll have a better feel for it over the next 24-36 hours.”
One “saving grace,” Schott said, is the speed Delta is moving at, which could limit the amount of heavy rainfall though not entirely eliminate the possibility of some lingering rain bands. Between 4-6 inches is still possible, Schott said, “with some local higher amounts.”
Schott also cautioned against focusing on “what category” the storm is.
“It is going to be a major hurricane,” he said. “The impacts when Delta comes onshore are gonna be significant to the state of Louisiana. We’re pretty certain about that track and somewhere along the coastline we’ll have significant impacts due to Hurricane Delta.”
“Though we are looking at some weakening,” he said later, “I don’t want anyone to use that as a reason to think this won’t be something that doesn’t create significant impacts.”
Hours before his press conference, Edwards declared a state of emergency ahead of the hurricane, marking the fifth time he’s made such a declaration related to a storm this hurricane season. The declaration allows the state to assist local governments with their response needs.
Edwards, who will hold another hurricane briefing Wednesday afternoon, said he expects to request a pre-landfall emergency from President Donald Trump to pave the way for federal assistance.
While state officials work to prepare for the storm, the governor encouraged citizens to make their own preparations, as well.
“I’m encouraging everybody to use the time you have available to you to get yourself and family in the best possible position for this storm,” he said.
