In early August, the assessed value of all property in Livingston Parish was pretty much set, needing only a few minor changes and the final seal of approval.
Then Hurricane Ida hit, and hit hard: It moved straight through the parish the night of Aug. 29, leaving behind thousands of damaged structures — that had already been assessed — in its wake.
Now, Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor and his office face a two-fold challenge: They must determine a fair assessment value on the damaged homes, but at the same time maintain revenue for governmental entities to operate.
Taylor and his office went through the same situation following the Great Flood of 2016, and five years later, they’re going through it again.
Like last time, it’ll have far-reaching effects.
“It’s going to affect us all,” Taylor said.
Taylor spoke about the current predicament the parish faces in his annual presentation to the Livingston Parish Council’s “Board of Review,” in which he informs officials of the parish’s overall property value.
Despite challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing flood recovery, the overall taxable value in Livingston Parish actually went up from the year before, increasing by $20 million to roughly $503 million in 2021.
The real property value for 2021 is $759 million, with an homestead exemption of $256 million.
The parish’s total assessed value for the past year was $893 million, an increase of roughly $25.8 million from 2020.
But these numbers are almost certain to change once Taylor and his office completes their assessment of damaged property from Ida, he warned council members.
Revenues collected from property taxes pay for local services such as local road repairs, public schools, fire departments, and law enforcement. A reduction in property taxes will mean a reduction of funding for those services, but Taylor said it can’t be avoided.
“These numbers that we’re talking about right now, about three weeks ago, would’ve been good,” Taylor told council members Sept. 16.
“But now that we’ve gone through the storm… I’m here to tell y’all that you need to not depend on these numbers because these are not the numbers that are going to be used in the end.”
Taylor faced a similar situation following historic flooding in August 2016, when between 75 and 80 percent of the structures across Livingston Parish were damaged.
Instead of giving a giant one-year reduction to help property owners — such as Ascension Parish, which gave a 75-percent reduction, Taylor said — his office spread out an 85-percent reduction over four years.
Taylor said owners of flood-damaged property in Livingston Parish received a reduction of 20 percent in assessed value for 2016, a 25-percent decrease in 2017, and 20-percent decreases in 2018 and 2019.
“We had to come up with a reduction that would keep our districts running and give our people the reduction they needed,” Taylor said. “Some parishes were giving a one-year reduction… but I knew we couldn’t afford to do that in one year. It would’ve broken every district.”
Taylor said his office has been working since the day after Ida hit to assess damaged structures that have reached the thousands. Last week, a flyover assessment was nearly 50-percent complete.
Like after 2016, Taylor told council members that property owners would receive another reduction in the wake of Hurricane Ida, though he isn’t sure what percentage that discount will be. He said there will likely be a “baseline reduction” but noted that people who report more significant damage will receive a greater reduction.
He said he has already spoken with leaders of other government entities, such as the school board, sheriff's office, parks and recreation, and drainage districts to inform them of the looming cut to funding.
“If somebody’s got 50 percent of their home damaged, they’re going to get a 50-percent reduction,” Taylor said. “So it is going to affect our budgets. There’s no way around that. We can’t go so deep into the cuts that [government entities] can’t do any kind of business, but it needs to be enough to help people rebuild their homes.”
Taylor said the reductions — which will cover residential and commercial buildings, not land — will likely roll over to next year. On Jan. 1, the assessor’s office has to determine if the damaged structure has been repaired, and if it haven’t, those property owners get that same reduction.
“Our budgets are going to be affected, so I just wanted to make sure that y’all are aware,” Taylor said. “No one likes that, but it is a reality.”
Taylor urged anyone who suffered damage to their homes or businesses during Hurricane Ida to call his office “immediately.”
