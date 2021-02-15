Thousands of Livingston Parish households have lost power as an ice storm settles over southeast Louisiana.
According to DEMCO as of 7:20 a.m., the company reported more than 6,300 customers without power in its seven-parish region (Livingston, East Baton Rouge, Tangipahoa, St. Helena, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, and Ascension).
Of that total, approximately 3,094 customers are without power in Livingston Parish, mostly concentrated in the northern part of the parish.
Entergy is reporting another 1,217 Livingston Parish customers have lost power and a total of 19,532, including more than 10,800 in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Sleet and freezing rain started to fall around midnight in the Greater Baton Rouge area. Ice that accumulates can weigh down tree branches and power lines, which can cause outages.
Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing until Tuesday and dip into the teens late Monday and into early Tuesday.
Southeast Louisiana, including Livingston Parish, is currently under a Winter Storm Warning until 6 p.m. on Monday Feb. 15.
The area will be under A Hard Freeze Warning (6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16) and a Wind Chill Advisory (6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.