Authorities arrested three people, including one Denham Springs man, involved in an alleged shooting that erupted after a drug deal went wrong in Ascension Parish.
Blayne McCorkel, 21, was arrested with 24-year-old Jayla Thomas and 19-year-old Katelyn Hebert, both of Baton Rouge, in connection to a shooting that occurred shortly before 10 p.m. on Feb. 11.
In a statement, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said deputies responded to reports of gunfire near St. Vincent Street in Donaldsonville. Upon arrival, deputies saw a vehicle leaving the scene and conducted a traffic stop. They then arrested the three subjects — McCorkel, Thomas, and Hebert — in the vehicle.
During the investigation, Webre said that detectives learned the three had visited the St. Vincent Street area to make a drug deal, which resulted in gunfire. There were no reported injuries in the shooting.
McCorkel was booked on counts of illegal use of weapons, illegal carrying of weapons, and possession of MDMA, Webre said.
Thomas was booked on counts of possession of marijuana greater than 14 grams and illegal carrying of weapons, and Hebert was booked on a count of possession of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance, Webre said.
“This is an ongoing investigation,” Webre said. “More arrests may be pending.”
