Three were arrested following a month-long drug investigation that led detectives to two houses in the Denham Springs area, where they found drugs and weapons, according to authorities.
Aaron Verret, Ronnie Weems, and Jose Luis Hernandez-Velazco, all of Denham Springs, were arrested on a slew of drug-related charges following a drug investigation that lasted through October, Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement.
“These types of cases take time to build,” Ard said. “But, our Narcotics Agents work daily to remove illegal drugs from our streets.”
Ard said narcotics agents had received information “pointing to the distribution of illegal narcotics in Livingston Parish.” Agents later secured search warrants for homes in the Denham Springs area: one on Old Live Oak Drive and one on Honeysuckle Street.
Detectives found 3.4 lbs of meth, 14.5 grams of heroin,13.7 grams of marijuana, and three handguns, including one that was stolen.
The investigation is ongoing, Ard said.
