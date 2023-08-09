Authorities arrested three suspects connected to a fatal shooting in Springfield earlier this week, including the alleged gunman, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
In a statement, Ard identified the alleged shooter as 19-year-old Lorenzo McFarland, who face charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery. McFarland is currently being held in East Baton Rouge Parish, Ard said.
Two others were arrested and face charges of principle to first-degree murder and principle to armed robbery: 19-year-old Laterrice Davis and an unidentified 17-year-old male. Davis is currently in the Livingston Parish Detention Center, while the juvenile was taken to the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center, Ard said.
“A senseless death & young lives ruined,” the sheriff said. “Tragic. Our investigation continues. And more arrests are expected.”
Deputies were sent to Wisteria Lane in the Springfield area around 11 a.m. on Monday in response to a shooting. The shooting claimed the life of Cameron Fox, 25.
No other information has been made available.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or CRIMESTOPPERS at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
Ard thanked the following agencies for their assistance in the arrests: Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force, Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and Baton Rouge Police Department.
