Authorities arrested three people involved in a drug-related shooting in Walker, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting incident resulted in one victim suffering a gunshot wound in the back, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement. It came during a botched drug deal.
“The three are not from Livingston Parish but are believed to have ties here - especially in the Walker area,” Ard said.
Ard said deputies were dispatched to Larry Drive just after midnight on Oct. 30. Upon arrival, they found an 18-year-old male who “required immediate medical attention.” The victim was taken to a hospital and is “currently listed as stable,” Ard said.
Through investigation, detectives learned three suspects traveled to Larry Drive “in order to purchase illegal narcotics from the victim,” Ard said. During the exchange, the trio attempted to rob the victim, who ran from the transaction location.
“That’s when one of the suspects fired his weapon injuring the victim,” Ard said.
Jacoreyon Weatherall, 18, of Vinton, was booked in the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges of attempted second-degree murder and attempted armed robbery. Cooper Guidry, 18, of Sunset, was charged with attempted armed robbery.
A 17-year-old from Sunset was also involved and was transported to the juvenile detention center on one charge of attempted armed robbery.
Ard said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
