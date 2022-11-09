Three first-time candidates won their races for the Livingston Parish School Board, while one incumbent kept his seat for another four years, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State.
Katelyn Lockhart Cockerham (District 7), Ron McMorris (District 8), and Steve Link (District 9) won their two-person races on Tuesday, securing victories in their first races for public office.
Brad Harris, of District 4, defeated his challenger to hold on to the seat he has held since 2019.
The closest race was in District 8, which covers schools in Springfield, Maurepas, and French Settlement. That race pitted McMorris, a local businessman, against Monica Sullivan, a former Livingston Parish educator of more than 25 years.
According to unofficial results, McMorris eked out 101 more votes (2,639) than Sullivan (2,538) on a 50.8 percent turnout. The difference between the two was less than two percent.
In District 7, which includes schools in the Walker area, Cockerham scored 55 percent of the vote (2,054 votes) against 44 percent for opponent Ryan Pope (1,659 votes). District 7, which is currently represented by Bo Graham, reported a 42.6 percent turnout.
Harris claimed 56 percent of the vote (2,137 votes) in the race for District 4, one of three seats in Denham Springs. Harris’ opponent, Jeff Pendergrass, received 44 percent of the vote, or 1,693 votes. District 4 had a 41.9 percent turnout.
The most lopsided race came in District 9, where former educator Steve Link defeated incumbent Dr. Devin Gregoire by securing 73 percent of the vote (3,156 votes to 1,152). District 9, which covers the Albany area, reported an unofficial turnout of 44 percent.
With the results in, the nine-person Livingston Parish School Board will feature four new faces in 2023.
Incumbents Jeffery Cox (District 6), Kellee Dickerson (District 2), Cecil Harris (District 5), and Brad Sharp (District 1) ran unopposed this election cycle. Newcomer Jeff Frizell ran unopposed in District 3, which is currently represented by Jan Benton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.