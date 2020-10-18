Registrar of Voters Jared Andrews is expecting early voting turnout to surpass the 2016 election.

But he didn't expect it to move this quickly - over 30 people waited in lawn chairs last Friday for the doors to open on the first day of the season.

5,010 people have early voted so far through just two days of the early voting period - 3,287 at the Denham Springs - Walker Branch library and 1,722 in Livingston. Andrews guessed before early voting started that over 30,000 would turn out for the 10 day event, although the numbers project just under that.

Around 25,000.

Still, that's just shy of 30% of registered voters in Livingston Parish, and roughly half the turnout of the total 2016 election. That 30,000 mark would be almost double the 18,877 who voted early in 2016, and roughly half the 57,730 total votes case in that election on Nov. 8, 2016. The official turnout was 70%.

Andrews has also been pleased with the public's willingness to take COVID-19 mitigation efforts seriously, he told the News Sunday night, and said so far things have gone 'smoothly' - although the extra hours are taking their toll.

"I'm feeling it, that's for sure," Andrews said of the extra 30 minutes in the morning and extra hour at night. Early voting runs through Oct. 27 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

After a federal judge ruled that a regular election delivery would not work amid COVID-19, and sided with Governor John Bel Edwards that COVID-19 mitigation efforts must be utilized by the Secretary of State to effectively deliver the election experience. So, early voting was extended to 10 days and the hours of operation expanded to give people time to come before and after work.

The registrar asked individuals not to be intimidated by lines, stating that they are there mostly due to COVID restrictions. Citizens reported to the news that the wait to vote took 45 minutes, at the worst times.

The Registrar of Voters also asked pollsters to be as prepared as possible to keep the line moving. Individuals can find a sample ballot below, or click here to see what items will be on their ballot.

Voters can read about the constitutional amendments on the ballot here ----->

Voters can also read about the parish's one-cent sales tax renewal here ----->