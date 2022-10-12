The embattled owner of Tiki Tubing who was arrested earlier this year amid sex crime allegations was taken into custody Wednesday for violation of a protective order, according to online booking records.
John Fore, 67, was booked in the Livingston Parish Detention Center shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, online booking records show.
Fore is the co-owner of Tiki Tubing, a controversial water sports company that made news last year after multiple people died and many more needed rescuing after launching from the recreational business.
No other details about Fore’s most recent arrest were immediately available.
Fore, of Denham Springs, surrendered to authorities in May after the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint involving a juvenile victim. Fore was booked on one count of sexual battery, a felony.
Fore’s wife, Patricia, was later arrested for one count of sexual battery, an investigation stemming from a 2019 complaint that authorities admitted “had not been pursued as diligently as it should have been.”
The charges against John and Patricia Fore both involved victims under the age of 18 but were from separate complaints, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has said.
In addition to the criminal charges, the Tiki Tubing owners were also named defendants in a wrongful death lawsuit filed in federal court, with plaintiffs claiming the company was responsible for the death of their loved one last year.
Amid their mounting legal issues, John and Patricia Fore decided to close their popular water sports for the 2022 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.