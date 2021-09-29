Amid recovery from a historic hurricane and an ongoing pandemic, an organization dedicated to helping children in need is in need of help itself.

Mighty Moms, a local non-profit food pantry that has given more than $1 million worth of food to the students of Livingston Parish, is reaching out to the public for assistance providing weekend meals to the children they serve.

The endeavor is part of Mighty Moms’ “Sponsor a Child” campaign, which launched last year. Donors can agree to cover weekend meals and snacks for one student by paying for a weekend ($6), a month ($30), or the entire school year ($216).

“Together, we can solve this crisis for our beautiful children and continue to support those most in need of what most of us take for granted – a meal to nourish our minds, hearts, and spirit,” Mighty Moms co-founders Dawn Birdsong and Beth McCormick said in a statement.

Mighty Moms is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that partners with the Livingston Parish Public Schools to spread its mission of “nurturing hungry children to success.”

It began in 2010 and consists of multiple ongoing projects, most notably the Full Tummy Project. In some years, Mighty Moms has distributed more than 21,000 Full Tummy bags to Livingston Parish schools.

The organization is funded "100 percent by the community," according to Birdsong and McCormick.

Mighty Moms started after its co-founders realized there was an apparent need in the parish. They began by giving out water bottles and Goldfish crackers to children in the Eastover Estates neighborhood before later partnering with the school system to reach more children.

In a recent PSA, Birdsong said 8,000 local students live in “food-insecure homes,” or about one out of every three.

To combat the lack of nutritious food many experience, Full Tummy bags are distributed to schools before the weekend to children “whose only nourishing meals are the ones from the school cafeteria.”

In a statement, Birdsong and McCormick said every child needs three meals a day “to grow up healthy, happy and strong.” To date, Mighty Moms has delivered more than 112,000 bags of food to 45 schools, with an average monthly grocery bill of $10,000.

“For over 10 years, Mighty Moms has banded together to support the children across Livingston Parish, allowing them to live happy, healthy lives without the worry of where their next meal will come from,” the co-founders said.

“A simple vision to see all children graduate with full minds and full tummies, speaks to just how important nutrition is to our young during these critical development years.”

Birdsong and McCormick said Mighty Moms’ mission has grown in importance since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, which is why they’re asking the public for help.

“It’s not too often that solving such a large problem across Livingston Parish would be so simple to solve,” they said. “With Mighty Moms, engagement starts and stops at the local level – an exacting approach designed to make a real impact.

“Now more than ever in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, with your help, Mighty Moms can continue their commitment to those children in need. You can start with just $6, and provide an entire weekend of meals and snacks for a child in need.”

For more information, visit www.mightymomsgo.org.