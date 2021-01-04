2020 was a year no one will soon forget, and the stories were just as memorable.

This week, The News will be releasing its “Top 10 Stories of 2020” in the news, lifestyle, and sports sections.

On Monday, we will start with stories No. 9 and No. 10 from each section before ending on Friday with each section’s top two stories from the previous year.

For those wanting a hard copy, our “Top 10” print edition will be available on newsstands on Thursday, Jan. 7.

Below is the first installment of the top stories from the lifestyle section.

No. 9

‘He had an army of people praying for him’ | Relatives, friends parade in front of home of Denham Springs man who recovered from COVID-19

WATSON -- T.J. Fisher has always been the healthy one.

In fact, it’s something of a running joke in the family.

“He’s never had a stitch, a broken bone, never been to a hospital — nothing,” his brother Norwood said. “It’s kind of a running joke with us. We always joke with him about never having a medical issue, ever.

“Well, we can check that box now.”

To read the full story, click the tab below.

No. 10

‘It breaks your heart’ | Livingston Parish Sheriff deputies assist in relief effort following Hurricane Laura

OBERLIN, Louisiana -- Sgt. Frank Rizzuto had to fight back tears as he spoke.

Sitting inside one of the command rooms at the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office, located in the parish seat of Oberlin, Rizzuto knew exactly what the residents of the southwest Louisiana town were going through following the wrath of Hurricane Laura.

A New Orleans native, Rizzuto lived and worked in the Crescent City when Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005. He remembers the darkness that shrouded the city after the power went out. He remembers being unable to communicate with his loved ones for weeks. He remembers pulling dead bodies from the streets.

At one point, tears streamed down Rizzuto’s face as he recounted his own experiences with a natural disaster, his heart going out to those who were currently experiencing their own. Even as he spoke, Rizzuto said words could never adequately express all that goes through your mind in that moment when Mother Nature throws your entire world upside-down.

To read the full story, click the tab below.