2020 was a year no one will soon forget, and the stories were just as memorable.

This week, The News will be releasing its “Top 10 Stories of 2020” in the news, lifestyle, and sports sections.

On Monday, we will start with stories No. 9 and No. 10 from each section before ending on Friday with each section’s top two stories from the previous year.

For those wanting a hard copy, our “Top 10” print edition will be available on newsstands on Thursday, Jan. 7.

Below is the first installment of the top stories from the news section.

No. 9

Southside Junior High construction begins, despite COVID; Denham Springs Elementary construction continues through COVID and on track for 2021 opening

In August of 2016, water covered the grounds of Southside Elementary and Southside Junior High, destroying both campuses beyond repair.

A little more than four years later, ground was officially broken on a new “mega-campus” that will house them both, a campus school leaders hope will never suffer that type of flood damage again.

The new $45 million, state-of-the-art K-8 campus will be constructed in the Denham Springs school district to replace the two Southside schools that were wrecked during the August 2016 flood.

Construction is already underway for the new Denham Springs Elementary campus, which will be the district’s first two-story elementary school. It is being rebuilt on its original site on North Range Avenue in Denham Springs at a price tag of $14.5 million.

No. 10

COVID-19 vaccine begins rollout before 2020 ends

People 70 years and older, the demographic in Louisiana most severely affected by the novel coronavirus, can officially get vaccinated to prevent the deadly disease.

But first, they must make an appointment.

Starting the week of Jan. 4, Louisiana will receive the first very limited doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine that will be available at approximately 100 pharmacies across the state.

These vaccines will be available only for people 70 years old and above and ambulatory/outpatient care personnel.

Patients must call and make an appointment at the pharmacy. Those who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated, officials have said.

Along with people 70 and older, those in Priority Group 1B, Tier 1 next in line for vaccination include:

-- Schools of allied health students, residents and staff

-- End stage renal disease facility personnel and patients

-- Home agency patients and personnel

-- Ambulatory and outpatient health care personnel

All of Priority Group 1B Tier 1 includes 640,000 people, according to officials.

From Dec. 14-31, the state administered and logged 45,289 initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, though Edwards said he believed the true number to be higher.

The first round of the Pfizer vaccine has gone toward the state’s healthcare workers, while the first batch of the Moderna vaccine has gone toward the residents and staff of long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, and to Tier 2 hospitals and pre-hospital medical responders such as firefighters and emergency medical services.

