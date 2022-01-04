Here's a look at story numbers nine and 10 in the Livingston Parish News' Top 10 Stories of 2021 for sports:
No. 9 DSHS, Live Oak boys soccer; Walker girls soccer make strides
It was a banner year for boys soccer programs at Denham Springs High and Live Oak and Walker on the girls side.
The Yellow Jackets secured a district title with a win over Catholic and earned the No. 5 seed in the Division I playoff bracket.
Live Oak earned the No. 12 seed in the Division II bracket after winning a district title and hosted No. 21 Sam Houston in just the second home playoff game in the program’s history. It was also the program’s highest ranking to end the season.
Meanwhile, the Walker girls soccer program experienced unprecedented success after earning a No. 22 seed, advancing to the second round of the playoffs and hosting a playoff game for the first time in program history.
DENHAM SPRINGS BOYS SOCCER
Axel Agurcia scored four goals, keying a 9-1 win over West Monroe to open the playoffs, while DSHS also got two goals each from Brennan Amato and Jon Baio, and Blaze Restivo added one score.
Yellow Jackets picked up a 4-0 win over No. 12 Mandeville in the second round, with Luke Turner scoring on a penalty kick to get things going, and Agurcia, Restivo and Baio followed with goals.
No. 4 C.E. Byrd defeated DSHS 3-2 in the quarterfinals in a game that was scoreless at halftime.
Denham got its first goal on a header by Blaze Restivo off a corner kick from Amato, and Byrd went up 3-1 on an own goal. Amato later scored on a free kick.
“To me, the goal was to win a state championship, and whether we lost in the first round or in the quarterfinals, it didn’t change,” DSHS coach Miller Hilliard said after the loss. “We didn’t achieve our goal, and again, that all falls back on me. I’ve got to do a better job preparing my guys.”
LIVE OAK BOYS SOCCER
The Eagles got a shutout and a pair of goals from Jack Earle to key a 3-0 win over Sam Houston to open the Division II playoffs.
Neville notched a 3-0 win over the Eagles in the regional round, but coach Zack Miller looked back on what the team accomplished.
“It’s nothing but positives to look back on, and all the negatives that come out of it are things that we can build on,” he said. “We’ve got 15 juniors, so we should have a strong senior class. There’s plenty of things we can still work on. Although they’re all seniors, it’s a relatively inexperienced group of guys as far as soccer IQ. We can get better. That’s the exciting part about it.”
WALKER GIRLS SOCCER
No. 22 Walker got goals from Shelby Wallace and Faith Walton to notch a 2-1 win over No. 11 Acadiana in the first round of the Division I playoffs at St. Thomas More, securing the first playoff win in program history.
N0. 6 Mandeville picked up a 7-0 win at over the Lady Cats at Wildcat Stadium in the second round in the first home playoff game in program history.
“We still accomplished more than this program has ever accomplished since its conception, so for that, my team walked off the field tonight heads high,” Walker coach Brenna Perez said after the Lady Cats finished the season at 10-10-3. “There were a few tears from the seniors but proud of what we’ve done. I don’t know how you can’t be.”
No. 10: Parish powerlifting on solid ground
Livingston Parish’s powerlifting programs, particularly Denham Springs High, Holden and Doyle, made strides this season.
For DSHS, the highlight of the state meet came from Raygan Bosco, who became the first athlete in school history to make the podium by winning the 220-pound weight class with 1,015 pounds. Bosco squatted 480 pounds, benched 195 and had a 380-pound deadlift.
Denham’s Ryann Roberson was fourth in the 97-pound class with 585 pounds (180-95-225), while Taylor Weatherford was ninth (160-80-170-410) and Paige Landry 10th (160-70-180-410) in the 105-pound class.
Taylor Luneau finished eighth in the 114-pound class (210-90-190-490), while Hannah Enamorado was seventh in the 123-pound class, with 570 pounds (220-90-260).
Victoria Durost was sixth in the 132-pound class with 645 pounds (210-130-305).
On the boys side, Denham Springs finished 13th as a team with six points.
Connor Rutland was fifth in the 123-pound class with 835 pounds (315 squat, 205 bench, 315 deadlift), while Ian Guarisco was ninth in the 132-pound class with 855 pounds (335-185-335).
Landon Kent finished fifth in the 181-pound class with 1,180 pounds (410-275-495), while Jack Guidry was sixth in the 220-pound class with 1,300 pounds (475-330-495).
In the 242-pound class, Casen Cox was seventh (525-325-480-1,345) and Dylan Watson eighth (450-300-435-1,185).
The Yellow Jackets’ Nate LaRue was sixth in the 275-pound class with 1,330 pounds (485-350-495), while Christopher Smith was seventh in the super heavyweight class with 1,360 pounds (545-340-425).
For Holden, three Lady Rockets won state championships, two more were runners-up and two finished in third place as Holden finished third as a team at the Division V meet.
Mary Woods won the 198-pound class with a total of 845 pounds with a 320-pound squat, 195 bench press and 330-pound deadlift while setting Division V records in the bench press and total lifted in the weight class.
Kayla Davis was the 220-pound champion with 920 pounds (375-175-370) and was the top lifter in the 165 to super heavyweight classes.
Holden’s Gabrielle Sharp won the super heavyweight class with 845 pounds (330-195-320). Holden’s Olivia Barnes was the runner-up in the 123-pound class with 735 pounds (300-135-300).
Anna Hutchinson was the runner up in the 181-pound weight class with 660 pounds (260-130- 270), while teammate Sara Torres was fourth in the same weight class with 570 pounds (225- 110-235).
Joleigh George was third in the 165-pound class with 685 pounds (265-130-290).
In the 132-pound class, Holden’s Jaydynn Sharp was third with 650 pounds (230-130-290), and teammate Haylee Bordelon was fourth with 625 pounds (230-135-260).
The Lady Rockets’ Isabella Guidry was fifth in the 198-pound class with 615 pounds (225-125-265), while Holden’s Ava Maynard was sixth in the 114-pound class (135-85-185).
Holden’s boys finished 15th with three points as Christopher Oliphant-Bonds was fourth in the super heavyweight division with 1,105 pounds (440-240-425), while Hunter Vancel was eighth in the 123-pound class (185-105-285-575).
The Lady Tigers finished eighth in the team standings at the state meet and the Tigers finished 11th, each scoring eight points in Doyle’s first year as a program.
Doyle’s Layna Neesom won the regional title in the 181.8 pound weight class with a total of 660 pounds while qualifying for the state meet with teammates Anna Catherine Cowsar, Catherine Bankston and Alicia Lindsay. Shawn West, McLin, Cade Harris and Anderson qualified for state on the boys side.
Doyle’s effort at the state meet included Neesom finishing second in the 181-pound weight class with a total of 660 pounds (265 squat, 115 bench press, 280 deadlift.
Cowsar was sixth in the 148-pound class, while teammate Catherine Bankston was ninth. Cowsar had a total of 680 pounds (240 squat, 160 bench press, 270 dead lift) while Bankston had 425 (170 squat, 80 bench press, 175 dead lift).
On the boys side, Anderson was second in the super heavyweight division with 1,350 pounds (540-300-510), while West was fourth in the 114-pound class with 495 pounds (155-115-225). McLin was eighth in the 220-pound class (345-230-395-970), and Harris was 10th in the 275-pound class (285-150-315-750).
Doyle’s Alicia Lindsay was fifth in the 220-pound class with 590 pounds (215 squat, 135 bench press, 240 dead lift).
