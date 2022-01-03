2021 is over, but the stories will stay with us forever.

This week, The News will be releasing its “Top 10 Stories of 2021” in the news, lifestyle, and sports sections.

On Monday, we started with stories No. 9 and No. 10 from each section and will end on Friday with each section’s top two stories from the previous year.

For those wanting a hard copy, our “Top Stories” print edition will be available on newsstands on Thursday, Jan. 6.

Below is the first installment of the top stories from the lifestyle section.

No. 9

‘A proactive approach’ | Albany students get jump on school year in Hornet Academy that combines fun and learning

ALBANY -- About a dozen elementary students broke into groups of three or four and huddled around jars of water that were stuffed at the top with wads of cotton.

With each student in each group assigned a particular task, the class conducted an experiment that combined the subject areas of math and science. The task: determine how many drops of blue dye were needed to penetrate the cotton and fall into the water, replicating a scaled-down version of precipitation.

Each group had a dropper, a counter, and at least one observer. As one student squeezed a tube of blue coloring dye over the jar, another student counted while the others eagerly waited for the dye to reach the water.

No. 10

‘I get joy from this’ | Denham Springs man shares woodwork freely with the community

DENHAM SPRINGS -- The nurse’s eyes brightened when Pat Scivicque walked into the doctor’s office, clutching the handmade salad bowl she wanted for her kitchen.

Her eyes soured, however, when Scivicque told her the price.

“She said, ‘Mr. Pat, how much do you want for that?’” Scivicque recalled one day in his Denham Springs shop. “And I said, ‘I guess about 75 will do.’”

A sly grin flashed Scivicque’s face as he told the rest of the story.

“She said, ‘Oh lord, I can’t afford that,’” he recalled, stifling a laugh. “Then I said, ‘Well, 75 cents is about as low as I can go.’”

Of course, Scivicque didn’t take a dime — for that salad bowl or nearly anything else he’s made for hundreds of people in the Denham Springs community over the years.

