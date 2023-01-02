The calendar has flipped to 2023, but the stories from 2022 will stay with us forever.

This week, The News will be releasing its “Top 10 Stories of 2022” in the news, lifestyle, and sports sections.

On Monday, we will start with stories No. 9 and No. 10 from each section and will end on Friday with each section’s top two stories from the previous year.

For those wanting a hard copy, our “Top Stories” print edition will be available on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Below is the first installment of the top stories from the lifestyle section.

No. 9

‘The main event’ | Special needs athletes shine in ‘Running the Court’ basketball game

Inside Holden High’s gym on Jan. 24, a crowd of a few hundred strong erupted with every basket each team scored.

On this night, there were no losers. Only winners.

Special needs athletes were given a chance to shine when Doyle High, Holden High, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes teamed up to host the inaugural “Running the Court” inclusive basketball game.

During the game, more than a dozen athletes from both schools took to the court, sprinting up and down in a game enjoyed by hundreds of family members and friends. Fans held their breath with every shot hoisted up — and cheered loudly with every made bucket.

Yancy Wilmot, a Doyle High assistant coach who works with the local FCA chapter, called it “a perfect night.” Yancy and his wife Carley, both adapted P.E. teachers, organized the game as a way to inspire “a love for basketball and a love for the Lord.”

No. 10

‘Cornerstone of the community’ | Historical marker in Denham Springs remembers goodwill, importance of Osgood couple

Though he knew he was being lied to, William Oscar Osgood played along.

It was during the Great Depression, as economic hardships swept through nearly every corner of the country, when a man kept coming to the Osgood General Merchandise Store to trade his chickens for much-needed goods.

But after each trade, the chickens would be stolen. Then, the man would return with the same chickens to barter another deal.

This scenario played itself out several times, and Osgood quickly realized that the man was stealing the chickens and bringing them back to trade for more goods. But Osgood understood the difficulties people were enduring during this time and kept up the ploy, knowing the man — like so many others — was desperate to survive.

That’s just an example of the goodwill Osgood and his wife spread in their community during the first half of the 20th century.

Now, a historical marker stands to keep the memory of them alive.

