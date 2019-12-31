Editor's Note: The following stories are the Top 10 hard news stories for the year 2019, as voted on by the staff of the Livingston Parish News. They will run two per day, with No. 2 and No. 1 coming by themselves on January 1st and 2nd, respectively.
No. 10 - Joe Murphy hired as superintendent
No. 9 - Early voting smashes previous records
No. 8 - Denham Springs demolishes 'Wet' City Hall, purchases and remodels Capitol One
No. 7 - Litter affects drainage, and Livingston Parish has a litter problem
No. 6 - Parish adopts 2013 Master Plan; sets sights on zoning and drainage
No. 5 - John Schneider loses studio, Baton Rouge businessman buys and leases back
No. 4 - Parish kicked out of Community Rating System, nearly loses flood insurance for citizens
The following stories and series were 'Honorable Mentions:'
- Mosquito Abatement proposals fail
- United Way says 27% of Livingston Parish is employed, but can't afford basic necessities; 13% live in poverty
- School system gets $80 million in improved real estate at no cost
- 3,000 homes sell in 2019
- Premier Concrete tries to skirt permitting process
- Parish fights on dirt fill ordinance, passes freeboard
- Assessor's race shows division in Livingston Parish
- State senate race gets nasty
- Hurricane Barry fizzles, but early flooding forecast shows Livingston Parish still concerned
- Walker hosts special drainage town hall
- Sheriff announces plan for $8 million training facility
A grand jury in 21st Judicial District court formally indicted Dakota Theriot on three counts of first-degree murder last spring.
Theriot, 21, is accused of killing Billy Ernest, 43; daughter, Summer Ernest, 20; and son, Tanner Ernest, 17, in a mobile home along Courtney Road near Walker on the morning of Jan. 26.
Theriot used the truck belonged to Billy Ernest for the drive to Gonzales where he allegedly shot and killed his parents, Keith and Elizabeth Theriot, both 50.
He was booked in Ascension Parish on two counts of first-degree murder upon his return to Louisiana on Feb. 1. He was denied bond on his counts of first-degree murder, and then shipped to Livingston Parish for detention.
Theriot was then transferred to Angola State Penitentiary, which offered Sheriff Jason Ard the opportunity to make the transfer from the Livingston Parish Detention Center, where he had been in custody since his extradition.
The safety of deputies, other inmates and Theriot himself played a role in the transfer, Ard said.
Theriot waived extradition from Richmond County, Va., where he drove after the shooting of his parents, according to authorities.
The indictment hearing lasted approximately one hour.
Twenty-first Judicial District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux said he will seek the death penalty for accused murder Dakota Theriot, who entered a not guilty plea during arraignment March 18 at the Livingston Parish Courthouse.
Theriot is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in Livingston Parish and another two in Ascension Parish in a January murder spree.
He returns to court May 9. District Judge Brenda Ricks will preside.
The first-degree murder charges and the heinous nature of the slayings support the reasons to seek the death penalty, Perrilloux said.
“Dakota Theriot killed three innocent victims and did so with no justification,” he said. “We don’t take any pleasure in taking a capital case, but after reviewing the case and the circumstances, we feel it’s the appropriate action.”
Perrilloux said he has spoken to members of the Ernest family. He said they support moving forward with the trial as a capital case.
Questions regarding Theriot’s mental health have persisted, but Perrilloux said nothing in the information his office has received thus far supports that claim.
Theriot’s murder trial was held up due to court funding. In August, it was announced that the Ascension Parish court system would have enough to fund a public defense when it was determined that Theriot was unable to fund a defense himself.
It was determined in August that the 21st Judicial Court in Livingston, where the second trial will take place after Ascension, could also afford to supply public defense.
Court dates for the muder trial have not yet been set.
