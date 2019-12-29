Editor's Note: The following stories are the Top 10 hard news stories for the year 2019, as voted on by the staff of the Livingston Parish News. They will run two per day, with No. 2 and No. 1 coming by themselves on January 1st and 2nd, respectively.
No. 10 - Joe Murphy hired as superintendent
No. 9 - Early voting smashes previous records
The following stories and series were 'Honorable Mentions:'
- Mosquito Abatement proposals fail
- United Way says 27% of Livingston Parish is employed, but can't afford basic necessities, 13% live in poverty
- School system gets $80 million in improved real estate at no cost
- 3,000 homes sell in 2019
- Premier Concrete tries to skirt permitting process
- Parish fights on dirt fill ordinance, passes freeboard
- Assessor's race shows division in Livingston Parish
- State senate race gets nasty
- Hurricane Barry fizzles, but early flooding forecast shows Livingston Parish still concerned
- Walker hosts special drainage town hall
- Sheriff announces plan for $8 million training facility
There was an air of sadness on the mayor’s voice.
“Just another piece of history, taken by the (Great Flood),” Gerard Landry said, looking through a chain link fence at the scene before him.
A large backhoe took another chunk out of “Wet” City Hall, the city’s administrative building before the Great Flood put five feet of water within it’s walls. It also housed the city’s court and marshal’s office.
Now, all of those entities will be housed at the Capital One building on Hummell in downtown Denham Springs, with renovations coming. Part of the city’s ability to renovate was sacrificing the old city hall location.
After the flood, the city agreed to a deal for a FEMA reimbursement after Denham Springs took cash from the emergency management agency for demolishing old city hall, the old street department building, and the old fire station administration building turning those areas into green space after demolition.
But the decision to relocate city hall was an easy one, Landry explained, because of one question.
“What if it floods again?” he asked, rhetorically.
While “Wet” City Hall took five feet of water, the Capital One building was untouched.
Mayor Landry said that city councilmen Lori Lamm-Williams and Jeff Welsey would be spearheading the project to revamp the area where ‘Wet’ City Hall once stood with a pavilion and other outdoor, community-based amenities.
That project will add life to the area, Landry said, which is beautiful, he added.
The city will be investing several million dollars of FEMA money into their new location to renovate the building to make it more useful for current staff needs. That includes expanding the court room and council chambers, as well as rearranging the office spaces.
There is also money in the budget to improve the facade and outer portions of the building in an effort to revitalize the downtown area.
