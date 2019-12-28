Editor's Note: The following stories are the Top 10 hard news stories for the year 2019, as voted on by the staff of the Livingston Parish News. They will run two per day, with No. 2 and No. 1 coming by themselves on January 1st and 2nd, respectively.
There was a push in the primary election for people to early vote, due to the amount of events occurring on October 12 - LSU game, Saturday of the Livingston Parish Fair, and Southeastern’s Homecoming... just to name a few.
And that push brought folks to the polls. 10,897 total voted early for the primary election in October, and the number has been toppled. 13.32% was the percentage turnout for the primary election, which was more than double the early voting turnout for the primary in 2015. According to outside news outlets, early voting has become a statewide trend.
The total turnout for October’s primary was 45.1%.
But voters decided to push past that mark for the runoff election, with 13,379 citizens casting their ballot a week before the Nov. 16 runoff - 16.25%.
For reference, 5,505 voters hit the polls early on Nov. 24, 2015 for the last gubernatorial election.
Registrar of Voters Jared Andrews chalked up the increased participation in the early voting period to the satellite polling location at the Denham Springs - Walker branch of the library, offering a secondary voting location for residents on the western side of the parish.
